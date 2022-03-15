WI vs ENG 2022 | West Indies docked two WTC points for slow over-rate

Today at 9:52 AM
West Indies are playing a three-match Test series against England and the first match of the series in Antigua ended in a draw. However, West Indies are being penalised for slow over-rate in the match and they have also dropped below Bangladesh in World Test Championship standings as a result.
West Indies are playing against England in a three-match Test series. The first Test in Antigua turned out to be an equal contest and the game ended in a draw. Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley and Joe Root scored centuries for the team while Jack Leach picked five wickets for England. Nkrumah Bonner scored century for West Indies in the first innings and scored 123 runs. Alzarri Joseph scalped five wickets in the fixture.
West Indies were penalised for slow over-rate against England in the match and were docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points. They have now slipped below Bangladesh to eighth place in the WTC standings. The team was found to be two overs short considering reasonable adjustments and time allowances, according to ICC. The team was also fined 40 percent of the match fee.
The Caribbean team committed their first slow over-rate offense in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Team’s pace unit bowled 188.5 overs while spinner Veerasammy Permaul bowled only 25 overs in the match which turned out to be a crucial factor in slow over-rate. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has pointed out this area of improvement.
"There are some areas in terms of run rate we can improve and it's simply just setting the field and bowling to it and being disciplined enough to bowl to that field," said Brathwaite ahead of the second Test, reported PTI.
