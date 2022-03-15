Seven Indians to feature in Dhaka Premier League including Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran

Today at 2:21 PM
In a recent development, seven Indian players including Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran will feature in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for varying durations. Pakistan senior player Mohammad Hafeez will play for Mohammedan Sporting and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will play for Shinepukur.
Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh’s only List-A tournament is going on currently. Each team will play against each other once in a round-robin format in the 11-team tournament. The top six teams then play each other in the Super League once. The bottom two teams from the league will be relegated to Dhaka’s first division league.
Seven Indian players including Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran will participate in the DPL. Vihari will join Abahani Limited after taking a short break as the Test series against Sri Lanka has just concluded. Easwaran will play for Prime Bank. Parvez Rasool will play for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, Baba Aparajith for Rupganj Tigers, Ashok Menaria for Khelaghar, Chirag Jani for Legends of Rupganj, and Gurinder Singh for Gazi Group Cricketers. All these players were unsold at the February auction ahead of the IPL 2022.
Prominent Indian players like Dinesh Karthik, Manoj Tiwary and Yusuf Pathan have played in the DPL in the past. Every team has allowed one overseas player to participate in the team. Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez will play for Mohammedan Sporting and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will participate for Shinepukur.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Hanuma Vihari
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- Baba Aparajith
- Ashok Menaria
- Chirag Jani
- Gurinder Singh
- Dhaka Premier League
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.