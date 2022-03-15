Reports | Suryakumar Yadav might miss the IPL 2022 opener for Mumbai Indians

Today at 3:23 PM
According to a report by PTI, Suryakumar Yadav might miss the IPL 2022 opener for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals. The franchise doesn’t want to aggravate his injury and allow him time to completely recover from the injury setback and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.
Suryakumar Yadav has been an emerging star in the Indian cricket in recent matches. Suryakumar was ruled out of the Sri Lanka T20I and Test series due to a hairline fracture in his thumb. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
According to a report by PTI, the franchise do not want to take the risk of aggravating the injury and want to allow the batter enough time to completely recover from the injury setback. So, he might miss their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have a five day gap after their opening match and they will be up against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Suryakumar is expected to recover by then.
The right-hander was retained by the team before the mega auction and he will be a key part of the team’s campaign. He was in terrific form before getting injured in the series against West Indies.
