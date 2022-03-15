Reports | Albie Morkel joins Bangladesh as power-hitting batting coach

Bangladesh recently hosted Afghanistan and won the ODI series while the T20I series ended in a draw. They are now set to tour South Africa from March 18 to April 11 for two Tests and three ODIs. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Albie Morkel as the power-hitting batting coach for the ODI series against South Africa.

Morkel has been the second South African within the last two weeks after Alan Donald became the pace bowling coach earlier. BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed Morkel’s appointment to Cricbuzz.

"He is a very experienced campaigner and we feel that our batters will be helped with his coaching," he said.

Bangladesh’s coaching setup is going through an overhaul currently. Jamie Siddons has joined the team as batting coach earlier. This is the first instance when Bangladesh has appointed a power-hitting batting coach. The move came as Bangladesh has been struggling with power-hitting in limited-overs cricket and it was important to focus on that area.