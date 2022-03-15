IPL 2022 | There is no strong or weak team in T20s, says Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar has said that it is difficult to pick a clear favourite in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as anyone can be a winner in any season. Ahead of IPL 2022, set to begin from March 26, Agarkar also added that there is no strong or weak side in a T20 match.

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Ajit Agarkar said that in Twenty20 format, there is no strong or weak team ahead of any contest. The former Indian pacer, aged 44, added that it is difficult to pick a clear favourite in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as anyone can be a winner in any editions of the tournament.

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals’ maiden triumph in the inaugural edition of the IPL as a case study, Agarkar, during the IPL Game Plan show on Star Sports, said, “In T20 cricket there is no strong or weak team, I wish it were true and you could pick one or two teams but that’s not the case. We have enough evidence throughout the editions of IPL that no team is easier to beat.”

Commenting on the glorious uncertainties of cricket during the same segment, Agarkar added, “If you see Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of IPL, everyone was having a laugh at the team they picked in the auction, but they went on to win the trophy.”

Earlier, Delhi Capitals (DC) announced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach for the upcoming season of the IPL, set to begin from March 26

Watson, on his appointment, said, “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK.”

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, DC head coach Ricky Ponting and bowling coach James Hopes assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. They will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.

Delhi Capitals will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2022 on March 27.