IPL 2022 | Rahul Tewatia ready to complete ‘unfinished business’ with Gujarat Titans

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 9 crore in the IPL 2022 auctions, has opened up on his ‘unfinished business’ less than two weeks away from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Tewatia said that he will be eager to win the IPL trophy this time.

“Unfinished business, we can say that I have not won an IPL trophy, so if you say finished unfinished business, that is the first priority (to win it). If our franchise wins the trophy in the first year, there will be no bigger thing than it,” Tewatia told select reporters.

Further, Tewatia added that he would need to shoulder a lot of responsibility when he comes out to bat during the upcoming IPL 2022, and will be hoping to take ‘more responsibility’ alongside captain Hardik Pandya.

Asked about his role, Tewatia said, "The role is the same, what is there in the middle-order, from the batting point of view, myself and Hardik (Pandya) are there in the middle, we will need to take a lot of responsibility and also we will be playing in Mumbai, and we will try and stick to the plans while bowling.

"Like you said the role of an all-rounder is important and it is there in every team, the one who bat at 6-7-8 their role is very important, that they have less time and more opportunity to make an impact. It is an important role and we can put the team in a good position.”

"If we bat first, we try to finish well and if we are chasing, we will try and see how we can get over the finish line, and we will prepare accordingly," he added.

Tewatia concluded by saying that he tries to make the team win in any situation. “The effort is to do well in any situation and make the team win,” he signed off.

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL campaign against another brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium.