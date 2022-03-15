IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings appoints Julian Ross Wood as batting consultant

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start from March 26 and the tournament will feature CSK and KKR. Punjab Kings will be eyeing their maiden title and they have appointed former England first-class cricketer Julian Ross Wood as batting consultant for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season as it will be a 10-team tournament with addition of two new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The teams have built their squad through the recently held mega auction and will look forward to winning the trophy. Punjab Kings are in search of their maiden title in the IPL and will try to win it this time.

In order to their preparation towards the upcoming season the franchise have appointed England first-class cricketer Julian Ross Wood as their batting consultant with emphasis on power-hitting. Wood has a reputation of being a pioneer in power-hitting coaching. He has individually worked with Ben Stokes, Pritvi Shaw, Sam Billings and Carlos Brathwaite on technique to stay still and hit the ball out of the park.

He will work along side assistant coach Jonty Rhodes and the franchise will be hopeful that the duo will help the team lift the title.

"We are jubilant to announce Julian Ross Wood as our new batting consultant for #TATAIPL2022," the team made an announcement on social media.

We are jubilant to announce Julian Ross Wood as our new batting consultant for #TATAIPL2022 ☺️ #SherSquad, drop a ❤️ to welcome him to #SaddaPunjab ⤵️#PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/FP2BuFMMbe — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 14, 2022

The franchise had Wood on their radar for the last two years but they were able to secure his services for this season finally. Punjab Kings needs a turnaround in their fortunes as they finished 6th out of eight teams in the past three seasons.