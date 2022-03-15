IPL 2022 | Jofra Archer to miss impending season for Mumbai Indians, expecting to return next year

Jofra Archer, who was bought for INR 8 crore by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auctions, has confirmed that he will miss the 15th edition of the IPL, starting from March 26. However, Archer has insisted that he will return next year in the IPL as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

Jofra Archer's late entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions, held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, left many surprised. Despite the fact that Archer was all but confirmed to be out of action from this year's IPL, which is set to begin on March 26, he put his name in the auction pool. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians went head-to-head with Rajasthan Royals, his former franchise, for Archer's services, and eventually, bought him for INR 8 crore.

However, since the auctions ended, a few videos on social media have emerged showing Archer gradually getting back to cricket. But, does that mean that he has a chance of featuring in the IPL 2022?

In an interview with Mumbai Indians, Archer was asked whether he will be making his return in IPL 2022. However, His response was not a pleasant one for MI fans.

"As it stands, it was always going to be next year. I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought I would've. Which is still good, but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't wanna disappoint anyone. So, I am going to say next year," Archer said in the video.

Read our exclusive interview 👉 https://t.co/GLELqrqpec#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/0q9Rtt2aDK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2022

In August last year, Archer had gone under the knife for an elbow injury. The injury forced him to rule himself out from the second leg of IPL 2021. The recurring injury then prevented him from participating in the T20 World Cup 2021 as well as the following Ashes series.

As things stand, Archer is unlikely to resume full-time cricketing responsibilities until the end of this year, but will bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2023.