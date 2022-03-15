 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma was seen teasing umpire during Sri Lanka’s second innings

    Rohit Sharma started his Test captaincy successfully with series win against Sri Lanka

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:29 AM

    India won the second Test against Sri Lanka by 238 runs in three days and also won the Test series with a clean sweep. A hilarious incident occurred on the field during Sri Lanka’s second innings as Rohit Sharma teased the umpire by pretending to take a DRS call in a over by Ravindra Jadeja.

    India won the second Test against Sri Lanka by 238 runs in a span of three days. Overall, the hosts dominated the series and won with a clean sweep. Rohit Sharma made a good start to his full-time Test captaincy with victories in first two Tests but will face tougher challenges going ahead. Batting, first India scored 252 runs and restricted opposition on a total of 109 runs. 

    The hosts then declared the second innings on 303/9 and handed opposition a target of 446. Sri Lanka was then wrapped up for 208 by the Indian bowlers. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 107 runs and he along with Kusal Mendis (54) was stitching a partnership for second wicket. However, Ashwin dismissed Mendis and there was continuous fall of wickets after that. 

    During the 25th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, a hilarious incident took place on field. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a quick one on penultimate ball of the over and beat outside edge of Dhananjaya de Silva’s bat as the ball hit the pads.  Rohit Sharma was seen teasing umpire pretending to take a DRS call and the commentators were also in splits after the incident.

