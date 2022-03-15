IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma was seen teasing umpire during Sri Lanka’s second innings

Today at 11:29 AM
India won the second Test against Sri Lanka by 238 runs in three days and also won the Test series with a clean sweep. A hilarious incident occurred on the field during Sri Lanka’s second innings as Rohit Sharma teased the umpire by pretending to take a DRS call in a over by Ravindra Jadeja.
India won the second Test against Sri Lanka by 238 runs in a span of three days. Overall, the hosts dominated the series and won with a clean sweep. Rohit Sharma made a good start to his full-time Test captaincy with victories in first two Tests but will face tougher challenges going ahead. Batting, first India scored 252 runs and restricted opposition on a total of 109 runs.
The hosts then declared the second innings on 303/9 and handed opposition a target of 446. Sri Lanka was then wrapped up for 208 by the Indian bowlers. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 107 runs and he along with Kusal Mendis (54) was stitching a partnership for second wicket. However, Ashwin dismissed Mendis and there was continuous fall of wickets after that.
During the 25th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, a hilarious incident took place on field. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a quick one on penultimate ball of the over and beat outside edge of Dhananjaya de Silva’s bat as the ball hit the pads. Rohit Sharma was seen teasing umpire pretending to take a DRS call and the commentators were also in splits after the incident.
LOL!
#RohithSharma is enjoying his 400th intl match#ViratKohli #INDvsSL #CWC22 #CricketTwitter #RohithSharma #JaspritBumrah #ShreyasIyer #IPL2022 #Jersey #RCBUnbox #msdhoni #KLRahul #RAVINDRAJADEJA #axarpatel #RishabhPant #IndianCricketTeam #Shami #BCCI #TeamIndia @mipaltan @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/EGrSN12hNU— Anmol Narang (@Anmol_Narang25) March 14, 2022
HAHA!
What a Review from my captain Rohit Sharma.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) March 12, 2022
DRS should be known as Decision Rohit system from now on.
THE BEST!
The best faces are seen in the convo between Rohit and Pant when the latter says, "Bhaiya DRS lelo yaar, main keh raha hu na, lelo please."— Ishan Trivedi (@Ishan282Trivedi) March 13, 2022
DRS!
Definitely Rohit System..— 🆂🆄🅱🅷🅰🅼 ⁴⁵ (@SubhamR45) March 7, 2022
DRS pic.twitter.com/VC3yweRZGH
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.