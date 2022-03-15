IND vs SL 2022 | In the next six-eight months Shreyas Iyer could be next big thing in Indian cricket, says Sunil Gavaskar

India have won the Test-match series against Sri Lanka inflicting a clean sweep over the opposition. They won the Bangalore Test by 238 runs. The team completely dominated the visitors and Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in it. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers and Rishabh Pant also played a vital part in the victory.

Shreyas scored 92 runs from 98 balls in pressure situations and on a turning track missing the century by just eight runs. He then scored 67 runs in the second innings. Shreyas has been in terrific form recently as he displayed it in the T20 series against Sri Lanka and also was in good touch in recent Tests.

Reflecting on the innings by Shreyas Iyer, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has predicted that Shreyas will be the next big thing in Indian cricket in next six-eight months.

“Yes certainly, he is looking like that. Because anybody who plays the way he did...it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket," Gavaskar said to Star Sports.