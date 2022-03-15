AUS vs PAK 2022 | The abrasive nature of the pitch played a big part in us achieving reverse swing, says Mitchell Starc

Australia are on tour to Pakistan for three Tests and the second Test of the series is going on in Karachi. Australia bundled out Pakistan on 148 after declaring their first innings on 556/9 and Mitchell Starc played a crucial role in it taking three wickets for 29 runs bowling five maidens.

Reflecting on the Australian bowling, Starc revealed that the abrasive nature of the pitch helped them get reverse swing.

“This track is much more abrasive and the wicket footholds will also encourage the spinners in next two days. I feel there are more cracks on this abrasive wicket and this has played a big part in us achieving reverse swing.

“Another factor is that the square and practice wickets here are also dry and basically mud and the weather is also warmer and more dry compared to Pindi so that has helped us reverse the ball both ways.” Starc said in a media interaction.

“In Melbourne before flying out here we spent one full day only on bowling reverse swing because in the Ashes series mostly we had the new and hard ball and didn't get many opportunities for reversing the ball.”

Earlier in the match, Australia batted first and posted a total of 556/9 and declared the innings. Usman Khawaja was the leading run-scorer as he played a knock of 160 runs, also Steven Smith scored 72 runs. After getting a lead of 408 runs in the first innings , Australia surprisingly didn’t enforce follow-on on the opposition and instead came to bat second. Starc opined that the decision was mainly taken as the team was not willing to bat last on the pitch. He also shared that the team is looking to improve their record in the subcontinent.

“I think probably because of the position we found ourselves in we had a lot of scenarios before us and mainly we don't want to bat last on this pitch. We are searching to improve our record in the subcontinent and in away series and we have as a group had a lot of discussion and thorough conversations in lead up to this series and even after the Pindi Test on how to do this,” he stated.