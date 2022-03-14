Watch | Mitchell Starc's blazing yorker to dismiss Fawad Alam for a golden duck

Today at 4:37 PM
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc who is known for his lethal yorkers delivered one against Pakistan in the second Test match taking place in Karachi. Fawad Alam was the batter on strike when Mitchell Starc bowled one of the best yorkers to send the Pakistani batter back to the pavilion.
Australia is up against Pakistan in the second Test match which is taking place in Karachi. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side have been brilliant with the bat in the first innings of the match as they scored a mammoth 556/9. Usman Khwaja was the star with the bat for Australia as he scored a fluent century to put the hosts on top. During his knock, Usman Khawaja struck 15 boundaries and a six as he scored 160 from 369 balls.
Pakistan was in all sorts of trouble after losing quick wickets as they looked to go after Australia's huge total. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc looked in terrific form from the moment he got the ball in his hand. He was swinging the ball both ways and the Pakistani batters looked uncomfortable against him. The left-arm pacer bowled a blazing yorker to Fawad Alam who was caught on his crease as the unplayable inswinging yorker caught him plumb in front of his stumps.
Reviews showed that the ball was crashing into the stumps as Fawad Alam walked back towards the pavilion for a golden duck in the second Test match against Australia.
The review couldn’t save Fawad from that blazing Yorker. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/R6vztIRLRB— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.