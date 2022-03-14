Watch | Mitchell Starc's blazing yorker to dismiss Fawad Alam for a golden duck

Australia is up against Pakistan in the second Test match which is taking place in Karachi. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side have been brilliant with the bat in the first innings of the match as they scored a mammoth 556/9. Usman Khwaja was the star with the bat for Australia as he scored a fluent century to put the hosts on top. During his knock, Usman Khawaja struck 15 boundaries and a six as he scored 160 from 369 balls.