Watch | Fans enter field to take selfie with Virat Kohli on 2nd Day of pink-ball Test match

Today at 2:18 PM
During the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, three fans managed to enter the field after breaching security and one of them took a selfie with former Indian captain Virat Kohli. The crowd in the stadium could be heard cheering and having fun at the sight of the incident.
India playing their second Test match against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru are in complete control as they inch closer towards victory. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Karnataka Cricket Association allowed hundred percent capacity crowds for the final Test match of the series. This is the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak that full-strength crowds have been allowed in India.
However, a security breach happened at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday after three fans entered the field. All three men ran towards Virat Kohli who was standing at the slips. The security at the ground managed to take two fans away before they could interact with Kohli but one of the third one managed to take a selfie before he was escorted away from the ground.
Virat Kohli did seem shocked at the security breach at first. But, he obliged for a selfie with the fan from a distance due to Covid-19 protocols.
The right-handed batter is extremely popular in Bengaluru as he has been a part of the RCB franchise and captained them for eight seasons as well. Every time Virat Kohli steps out to take the field the crowd has given him a thunderous ovation.
For the nth time..CRAZE @imVkohli 🙏 https://t.co/WPnUj6w28M pic.twitter.com/scjPxc4vfO— A (@_shortarmjab_) March 13, 2022
