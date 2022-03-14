Twitter reacts as commentators laugh uncontrollably after non-striker sets off for run before ball is bowled

Today at 4:29 PM
The European Cricket League is going on now and an hilarious incident from one of the matches left everyone in splits including commentators. A batter backing up at non-striker’s end started sprinting for the run even before the bowler bowled delivery and covered almost three-fourth of the pitch.
The haste to take runs creates a lot of drama and action on the cricket field. European Cricket always produces some unique moments and this time around it was a hilarious incident. In a match of European Cricket League, batter’s actions left everyone in splits.
The incident occured in the last over of the innings. Batter at the non-striker’s end backed up too much and started sprinting for a run even before the bowler had bowled the delivery. He almost covered the three-fourth of the pitch and realized his mistake late. However, the bowler chose not to run him out and displayed a brilliant gesture in the spirit of the game.
Incredible backing-up from this lad 😂🏃♂️@EuropeanCricket pic.twitter.com/4mbICTxbc5— That’s so Village (@ThatsSoVillage) March 13, 2022
Pretty sure bowler was in the delivery stride so could go as he pleases— Staplehurst C&TC (@TheHurstCricket) March 13, 2022
This clip makes me so pro-mankad.— David Dawkins (@DavidGDawkins) March 13, 2022
