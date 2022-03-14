 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as commentators laugh uncontrollably after non-striker sets off for run before ball is bowled

    The batter at non-striker's end started running before the delivery was bowled

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:29 PM

    The European Cricket League is going on now and an hilarious incident from one of the matches left everyone in splits including commentators. A batter backing up at non-striker’s end started sprinting for the run even before the bowler bowled delivery and covered almost three-fourth of the pitch.

    The haste to take runs creates a lot of drama and action on the cricket field. European Cricket always produces some unique moments and this time around it was a hilarious incident. In a match of European Cricket League, batter’s actions left everyone in splits. 

    The incident occured in the last over of the innings. Batter at the non-striker’s end backed up too much and started sprinting for a run even before the bowler had bowled the delivery. He almost covered the three-fourth of the pitch and realized his mistake late. However, the bowler chose not to run him out and displayed a brilliant gesture in the spirit of the game. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

