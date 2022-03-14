IPL 2022 | Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have allowed me to express myself, says Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel talked about how playing under multiple captains has helped him. Harshal Patel also revealed how his former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma have helped him in his career while playing for India and the advise they gave him.

Harshal Patel's performance in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him earn a call-up with the national side. Since then, the fast bowler has gone from strength to strength as he tries to cement his place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup in mind later this year. Harshal Patel was brilliant under Virat Kohli's captaincy for RCB in IPL 2021 and was the purple cap holder last season. Virat Kohli's backing has helped in shaping his career.

Harshal Patel was present for RCB's unbox event in Bengaluru where the franchise revealed Faf Du Plessis for the upcoming season as well as the new jersey. During the event, the fast bowler spoke to Hindustan Times and said that the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both gave him freeom in their leadership.

"I have been lucky in the sense that be in Rohit or Virat, they have been very open, very generous in the freedom that they have allowed me to express myself and my skill".

"At no point have they told me that this is what you have to do and they have always given me that option, told me that 'you know your game and what to do in each and every situation. You're not going to be successful all the time but we are going to back you nevertheless.' So that is the confidence I'm sure Faf too is going to show in me and that makes my job a little easier to deal with different captains".

Harshal Patel also shared an incident where Virat Kohli gave him valuable advise in the gam against CSK.

"After I got hit for 37 in that CSK game, Virat came up to me and said 'You brought us back into the game by picking up three wickets in the last three overs. You got hit for 37… it happens. You put yourself in difficult situations, you can fail. But if you don't put yourself there, you are never going to be a valuable player' ," he revealed.

"So yes, he understands that aspect of pressure situations, that it can sometimes cause failures. And he has been very supportive of it. Even after that, when I have done well or haven't, he has been pretty consistent in his approach. So those are the things that are a sign of a great leader and he will continue to be a great leader."