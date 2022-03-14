IPL 2022 | ‘It would be a surprise’ says Hardik Pandya regarding whether he will bowl or not in the IPL

Gujarat Titans are new franchise who will make their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season and Hardik Pandya will lead the team. Pandya will make a comeback to competitive cricket and has revealed that his bowling will be a ‘surprise’ element in the upcoming season for oppositions.

IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with addition of two new franchises - Gujarat and Lucknow for the season. Gujarat Titans appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain and had retained Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan before the mega auction for IPL 2022. The team will play their opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Pandya had been away from the game for a long time and will return to action in the IPL. He played his last international game against Namibia in the T20 World Cup last year. He has been also struggling to manage his bowling workload. However Pandya has said that his bowing will be a surprise ‘element’ in the IPL. Also, opening up on captaincy, he said that it is all about creating a environment for players where they will be comfortable.

“Sir, it would be a surprise, so let it be a surprise,” Pandya said on the sidelines of their jersey launch.

“Success is theirs, failure is mine. Our role will be to make sure the players are comfortable in whatever capacity we can help them out. Clarity, honesty has to be there,” he added.

“In good times they don’t need any of us. But the season will test you, there will be difficult times and that’s when we will be there to support them,” Hardik reiterated what he had said during an earlier interaction.

The team will look forward to win the trophy in their debut season just like Rajasthan Royals did in IPL 2008. The team have a good balance and especially the pace bowling will be of top-notch quality. The squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Australia’s Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson.

Pandya said that the team management wants to create a culture for the players where they will feel at home.

“We want to create a culture where all the players feel at home, we want to give them a sense of security then only we can get the best out of them. We want to make them feel like they belong here. It’s about creating a new culture,” he revealed.

Ashish Nehra will coach the team in their debut season. Pandya said that it’s great working with Nehra and he is the funniest guy you can come across.

“He’s the funniest guy one can come across. He will never give you the coach vibe. It was very clear with Nehraji that let all the players decide what they want to do and give them freedom. You make mistakes but eventually you learn. I’m very excited to spend time with him,” he concluded.