    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's prediction coming true in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

    Ravindra Jadeja gets Angelo Mathews soon after Virat Kohli's engagement

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:18 PM

    India are just seven wickets away to complete a 2-0 sweep in the Test series against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ravindra Jadeja, On Day 3 in the 21st over, bowled Angelo Mathews moments after Virat Kohli, who was fielding at first slip, said a wicket would come.

    India need seven more wickets to complete the sweep against Sri Lanka in both T20I and Test series. Sri Lanka, after being set an improbable target of 447, were reduced to 102/3 at the drinks break of the morning session on Day 3.

    During the day’s play, India got the first breakthrough in the 20th over, when Kusal Mendis was stumped by Rishabh Pant off veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 54 off 60 balls. 

    Soon after, Virat Kohli, in the next over was seen chanting ayega ayega (wickets will come again) while positioning at first slip. Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl the next over, the 21st, and then cleaned up Angelo Mathews with a straight ball. Mathews left a big gap between bat and pad, and the ball sneaked through, and hit the top of the leg stump.

    Following the dismissal, Sri Lanka, who looked well in the morning session, and scored runs quickly went on to the backfoot again.

