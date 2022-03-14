IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in Bengaluru to complete sweep

Today at 5:59 PM
India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the win, India, led by Rohit Sharma, have completed a 2-0 sweep in the two-match series after completing 3-0 whitewash against the same opponents in the T20I series earlier.
India staged a complete all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test of the two-match series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They wrapped up the contest inside three days to complete a 2-0 sweep in the Test series. Notably, they beat Sri Lanka in the T20I series as well, by 3-0.
Chasing an improbable 447, Sri Lanka were never really in the contest. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne starred with the bat, scoring 107 runs off 174 balls with the help of 12 fours, but received little support from the other end. Kusal Mendis’ 54 off 60 balls was the next highest score, while the rest could not even cross 13.
For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, returning 4-55. Jasprit Bumrah, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, ended with 3-23. Left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja picked up the other remaining wickets.
It was also the last Test match of Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.
