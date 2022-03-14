IND vs SL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer had big shoes to fill but he has done well, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer after his side extended their winning streak at home to 15 Test series following their thumping 238-run win against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Bengaluru. India won the day-night Test inside three days to register a 2-0 sweep in the Test series.

India captain Rohit Sharma said Shreyas Iyer had big shoes to fill following the axing of stalwarts like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and will only get better with more opportunities.

India swept the two-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 with a 238-run win in the second Test in Bengaluru. Shreyas, who came in the lineup in the absence of Rahane, scored 92 and 67 in a low-scoring game in the day-night Test, while Hanuma Vihari replaced Pujara at No. 3, and did his part as well.

Speaking to the post-match presentation, Rohit said, “Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He seemed to carry that form into the Test series.

“He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. He will be better now when he starts travelling,” he added.

Calling the Pink ball Tests challenging, Rohit Sharma heaped rich praise on Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as well, saying that the team enjoyed the win and the presence of the crowd made it more special.

“It's been a good run, we enjoyed it personally and as a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did. No doubt about it (on Ravindra Jadeja), we have seen him grow as a batter, he seems to be getting better and better. At 7, he strengthens the batting, and he's a complete package, with his fielding and bowling, bringing a lot to the team.

"Rishabh seems to get better with each game that he plays. Especially in these conditions. We saw it in the England series (last year) and now. A couple of catches and stumpings showed how confident he is."”

"(On Ashwin) It was personally my feeling (that he is an all-time great). Whenever we give him the ball, he comes up with match-winning performances. He's got a lot of years left in him. We have lots of occasions to look forward to. I have to ensure he's in good mind space,” he added.

"Pink-ball Tests are challenging. We never knew what it was like to play with the pink ball in India, but we are learning to make those adjustments. The crowd just makes it more special," Rohit concluded.

Speaking about his individual performance, Shreyas, while speaking at the post-match presentation after winning Player of the Match award, explained how he set the tone of his innings.

“That wasn't my normal approach, but I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when the bowlers came in, and then I added around 40 more runs. I could have got out earlier as well, so didn't worry about the hundred.

“I just wanted to bat as many balls as possible (in the second innings), and knew that I had some support down the order with Shami and Bumrah. I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India. It is a good feeling to come and contribute, I want to keep this going,” he signed off.