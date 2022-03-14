IND vs SL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian to score half-centuries in both innings of a Test

India are up against Sri Lanka in the second Test of a two-match series. The first Test was won by hosts and they are dominating the second fixture as well. Sri Lanka need 419 runs more to win and they have nine wickets in hand. For India, Shreyas Iyer has been the outstanding performer in the match so far as he scored fifties in both the innings. In the first innings, he scored 92 runs, missing the century by a small margin. In the second innings, the right-handed batter played a knock of 67 runs.