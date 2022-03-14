IND vs SL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn to reach 8th spot in highest wicket-takers list

Today at 6:59 PM
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday moved past former South African pacer Dale Steyn to reach the eighth spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin has had a fantastic series against Sri Lanka and he played an instrumental role in India's victory.
India defeated Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match of the series in Bengaluru to complete a clean sweep against the visitors. This is the first time that India has won a Test series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. With this victory, India has solidified their position in the points table of the World Test championship. On a pitch that where the ball was turning since day one, Indian managed to post 252/10 in the first innings and 303/9 in the second.
Shreyas Iyer was brilliant with the bat in both innings, scoring 92 and 67 respectively. Rishabh Pant also played an impactful inning and went on to score the fastest 50 (28) by an Indian in Test cricket. When it came to the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were brilliant in the game. However, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who looked the most dangerous on the final day of the Test match.
The veteran Indian off-spinner kept taking wickets at regular intervals giving India an upper hand. Ashwin during the Test match managed to surpass former South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn in terms of wickets. The wicket of Dhananjaya De Silva was his 440th scalp which is one more than Dale Steyn who had 439.
Now, Ravichandran Ashwin is at the 8th spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. The off-spinner has managed to achieve this feat in his 86th Test match which is seven fewer games than Dale Steyn.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.