IND vs SL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn to reach 8th spot in highest wicket-takers list

India defeated Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match of the series in Bengaluru to complete a clean sweep against the visitors. This is the first time that India has won a Test series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. With this victory, India has solidified their position in the points table of the World Test championship. On a pitch that where the ball was turning since day one, Indian managed to post 252/10 in the first innings and 303/9 in the second.