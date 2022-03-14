IND vs SL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah has got better and better every match, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Indian team has been dominating the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bangalore so far and are likely to win the game. India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has played a vital role for them by taking his first five-wicket haul at home in the first innings conceding just 29 runs in his spell.

India have outplayed their opponents in the pink-ball Test at Bangalore so far as Sri Lanka need to score 419 runs with nine wickets in hand with three days to go. The pitch has been extremely spinning-friendly. Shreyas Iyer was the outstanding performer for the team as he scored fifties in both the innings. Rishabh Pant also scored a quick fifty in the second innings.

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has been doing wonders with the pink-ball under lights. He picked five-wickets in the first innings conceding 24 runs. Refelting on Bumrah’s spell, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that he has got better with every match.

“So much skill, so much ability, so much belief in himself and he always wants to get better than yesterday. And that is why he has been so successful. He has got better and better every match. Yes again, it happens in every cricketer's career, he might have the odd barren period, but he will be the bowler that the opposition batsman will not want to face,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Bumrah has been wreaking havoc so far with the assistance he is getting with the pink-ball. The swing and seam movement by the bowlers is troubling the batsmen. This was Bumrah’s first five-wicket haul at home and are also best figures by an Indian seamer in Tests against Sri Lanka taking his wickets tally to 121.

Gavaskar opined that no batsman can feel at ease against Bumrah with the skillset and variety he has got.

“Under lights with the ball full pitched up like that and coming at a speed of 140kph, it is a little bit difficult sometimes for the batsman to pick. But during daylight, it might not be that difficult. But the skillset and variety he has no batsman can feel at ease,” he stated.

“He has got this ability to get the batsman out when the batter is set. With the new ball you are expected to get the batter out because that is your strength as a bowler. It's a hard ball or a new ball, the ball will move in the air, and then it will seam after pitching, but when you get a batter out when he is set that tells you how good a bowler he is. And that is Jasprit Bumrah is.”