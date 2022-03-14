ENG vs WI 2022 | Mark Wood ‘unlikely’ to play second Test due to elbow injury, says Paul Collingwood

Today at 12:26 PM
England’s interim head coach Paul Collingwood has said that fast bowler Mark Wood is ‘unlikely’ to play in the second Test against West Indies, starting from March 16 in Barbados. Wood, 32, had sustained an elbow injury on Day 3 of the first Test match, which ended as a draw in North Sound.
The first Test of the three-match series between England and West Indies, which took place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, resulted in a draw. However, Mark Wood, England's fastest bowler in the mix at present, had sustained an elbow injury on Day 3 of that contest, and two days later, had felt ‘acute pain’ in his right elbow during an exploratory nets session.
England’s interim head coach Paul Collingwood came up with the latest development regarding Wood, saying the latter is “unlikely” to play the second Test, which will begin from March 16 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. "We've just got to get to Barbados, have a look at him (Wood) there and see what he's going to be like for the rest of the series," said Collingwood.
Wood, England's leading wicket-taker during their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year, was not able to bowl in the West Indies' second innings in Antigua. One of Saqib Mahmood or Matthew Fisher could come in for their Test debut in the second Test, but Collingwood suggested that Ollie Robinson, 28, could return for the game, saying his fitness is "looking pretty positive" after missing the first Test because of a back injury.
"His (Robinson’s) recovery's been excellent," Collingwood said. "The backroom staff have done a great job on Ollie. He bowled a couple of spells today (Sunday) and he's getting the ball through pretty well," he concluded.
