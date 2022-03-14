ENG vs WI 2022 | Mark Wood ‘unlikely’ to play second Test due to elbow injury, says Paul Collingwood

England’s interim head coach Paul Collingwood came up with the latest development regarding Wood, saying the latter is “unlikely” to play the second Test, which will begin from March 16 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. "We've just got to get to Barbados, have a look at him (Wood) there and see what he's going to be like for the rest of the series," said Collingwood.