WATCH | Mohammad Rizwan jokingly asks Steven Smith for advice on DRS call in Karachi Test

The incident happened in the 76th over of Australia's innings when Pakistani spinner Nauman Ali's appeal for LBW was turned down by the on-field umpire. Smith refused to offer a shot and the ball ended up hitting his pads. When the timer was about to run out, Rizwan was seen putting his arms around Smith’s shoulders. The former even apparently asked Smith whether the hosts should go for a review or not. While Nauman was convinced that Pakistan should opt for a Decision Review System (DRS), the Babar Azam-led side eventually did not take that.