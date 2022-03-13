WATCH | Mohammad Rizwan jokingly asks Steven Smith for advice on DRS call in Karachi Test

Today at 1:40 PM
In a light-hearted moment on Day 1 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia, taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi, Mohammad Rizwan was seen asking Steven Smith about taking a review. Smith played a gritty knock of 72 off 214 balls before being dismissed by Hasan Ali.
During Day 1 of the 2nd Test of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan, Steven Smith played a crucial knock off 72 off 214 balls to help the tourists post a challenging total in their first innings at National Stadium in Karachi. Smith, former Australian captain, also enjoyed a fun banter with Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan during his stay at the crease.
The incident happened in the 76th over of Australia's innings when Pakistani spinner Nauman Ali's appeal for LBW was turned down by the on-field umpire. Smith refused to offer a shot and the ball ended up hitting his pads. When the timer was about to run out, Rizwan was seen putting his arms around Smith’s shoulders. The former even apparently asked Smith whether the hosts should go for a review or not. While Nauman was convinced that Pakistan should opt for a Decision Review System (DRS), the Babar Azam-led side eventually did not take that.
ThePakistan Cricket Board’s official social media handle also shared a video when the incident occurred. “To DRS or not to DRS," they captioned.
Here's how the incident happened:
To DRS or not to DRS 🤔 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/X3b9mp8uaF— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2022
