Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Sreesanth on retirement with noteworthy message

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated veteran India pacer S. Sreesanth on his retirement and also shared a special message for him. S.Sreesanth had announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. He had taken to social media to announce the same and added that he wants to make way for the younger generation of cricketers.
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media and wrote, “Always rated you as a talented bowler with a lot of skills. Congratulations @sreesanthnair36, on representing India over the years. All the very best for your 2nd innings”.
During his career, S.Sreesanth featured in 27 Test matches and took 87 wickets with an economy rate of 3.62 in his career. When it came to One Day Internationals (ODIs), Sreesanth donned the blue Indian jersey for 53 matches in which he took 75 wickets with an economy rate of 6.08.
In T20Is which is the shortest format of the game, the fast bowler played 10 games and picked up 7 wickets with an economy rate of 8.47.
The right-arm fast bowler was a part of the World Cup-winning team that won the 2007 T20 trophy as well as 2011 50-over one. The catch that he took in the 2007 World Cup final of the inaugural T20 World Cup to beat Pakistan will forever be etched in every Indian cricket fan's memory.
