IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli wants to enjoy his time at RCB as senior player, says Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday announced Faf Du Plessis as Virat Kohli's successor for the job of teams captaincy. Virat Kohli had announced last year before the 2021 season began that it would be his final season as skipper of the franchise. Following this, there were speculations in regards to who would take up the prestigious job and many people had also assumed that Virat Kohli might be asked by RCB management to take the job once again. However, in an event held on Saturday by RCB, it was announced that Faf Du Plessis will lead them in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season.