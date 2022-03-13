IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli shows his red vest at Chinnaswamy Stadium during India's D//N Test vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli had shared a light moment with the fans inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Day 1 of the second and the last Test match against Sri Lanka, which began from March 12. Virat Kohli was seen wearing a red vest underneath his Test jersey while walking out to bat at No. 4.

Sri Lanka reached 86/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second and last Test match against India after the latter posted 252 in their first innings at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Test match was a day-night affair, and under the floodlights when Sri Lanka was batting on Day 1, former India captain Virat Kohli shared a light moment with the fans who were there at the stadium.

Kohli was seen wearing a red vest underneath his Test jersey even before the start of the contest. Although it did not get much limelight earlier, but this is nothing but his Indian Premier League homeground, where he has been representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for more than a decade now.

While fielding, Kohli pulled out his red vest, and the fans started to cheer him even more following the incident. Despite being born in Delhi, Bengaluru is Kohli’s second home because of a long-stint with his IPL franchise.

Later on, Kohli was seen gesturing to them to stay calm for their new jersey, which was revealed soon after. Just a few miles away from the stadium, RCB was conducting an unboxing event, where the fans gathered to know Faf du Plessis will be their new captain for the IPL 2022, starting from March 26.

Here's how twitterati reacted following the incident:

Lub for RCB!❤️❤️

RCB is not just a team it's an emotion!

Its not just his fan who love him he also love his fans ❤️ , RCB not only team its emotion 😊& also best fanbase franchise in world.

#RCB #ViratKohli #KingKohli #ABDevilliers #lovetorcb pic.twitter.com/NiDsi0WcxY — Abhishek Dixit (@Abhi_dixit3374) March 13, 2022

RCB's crowd is different!

Never ending love!

Ohh!

Make way for KING!

Picture perfect!

GOAT!

even though rohitian but luckily saw virat prime time — Raghav Aneja (@RaghavA02401572) March 13, 2022

You can't hate this man!

Reaction of Virat Kohli when crowd was cheering "RCB, RCB". pic.twitter.com/fmFzNHq4fI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022