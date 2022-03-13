IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma hits fascinating reverse sweep in Bengaluru

Today at 4:43 PM
India is in good control over Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. During India's second innings on Day 2 of the contest, captain Rohit Sharma played reverse sweep twice in two sessions against Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
India have been bossing over Sri Lanka since the start of their limited-overs series last month. They won the T20I series 3-0, and now, were on the cusp of completing a 2-0 sweep in the two-match Test series.
In the second Test match between the two sides at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, which was also a day-night affair, India captain Rohit Sharma entertained the fans inside the stadiums, as well as the others across the world, by playing reverse scoop, not once but twice.
Rohit, after coming to open for India in the second innings, played the shot against Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya on the morning session of Day 2, and went with the similar shot again in the second session against the same bowler. He picked up the line on both occasions, rolled his wrists after going low, and placed it behind square on the off-side for four.
The crowd inside the stadium enjoyed after watching Rohit play that shot twice, and so did the others.
India reached 79/1 in 22.3 overs, leading Sri Lanka by 222 runs.
Here's how twitterati reacted after Rohit Sharma's reverse sweeps:
REVERSE!
March 13, 2022
SHOT!
This shot from Rohit..🔥🔥@CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra #RohitSharma #INDvSL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/TT3IkJVXxG— Stoic sharma (@SharmaStoic) March 13, 2022
ABD!
My ABD ❤️#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/BHBuQb4nhy— timeSquare🇮🇳 (@time__square) March 13, 2022
YES!
Rohit Sharma has more shots in his armoury than Virat Kohli. Plays the sweep and reverse sweep v well #INDvSL— JamesFinlayson🎣 (@LeftEyeSenna) March 13, 2022
BEAUTIFUL!
Beautiful from Rohit Sharma, two reverse sweeps for boundary in this innings with full control.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2022
ANOTHER!
Another reverse sweep by Rohit Sharma 👍#INDvsSL— Foofa Ji (@i_DEVlL) March 13, 2022
What's with Rohit Sharma and reverse sweeping today 😂😂👌🏽#INDvsSL— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) March 13, 2022
SWEEP!
Rohit hitting reverse sweep in New Era 💉🙏 Desh badal raha hai....— Girish (@Chandra__Girish) March 13, 2022
HAHA!
Weren't you the one who said it tukka on the first reverse sweep 👀— Harshal (@harshal2145) March 13, 2022
RO!
Reverse sweep 😍 Ro— Vaibhav yadav (@yadav_bandhu_3) March 13, 2022
AGAIN!
Again reverse sweep, yesss, keep going like this Rohit 🔥🏏— Dee Kay™ (@its_deekay_) March 13, 2022REVERSE!
