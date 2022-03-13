 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma hits fascinating reverse sweep in Bengaluru

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma brings out reverse sweep twice in Bengaluru

    Twitter

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma hits fascinating reverse sweep in Bengaluru

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:43 PM

    India is in good control over Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. During India's second innings on Day 2 of the contest, captain Rohit Sharma played reverse sweep twice in two sessions against Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

    India have been bossing over Sri Lanka since the start of their limited-overs series last month. They won the T20I series 3-0, and now, were on the cusp of completing a 2-0 sweep in the two-match Test series.

    In the second Test match between the two sides at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, which was also a day-night affair, India captain Rohit Sharma entertained the fans inside the stadiums, as well as the others across the world, by playing reverse scoop, not once but twice.

    Rohit, after coming to open for India in the second innings, played the shot against Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya on the morning session of Day 2, and went with the similar shot again in the second session against the same bowler. He picked up the line on both occasions, rolled his wrists after going low, and placed it behind square on the off-side for four.

    The crowd inside the stadium enjoyed after watching Rohit play that shot twice, and so did the others.

    India reached 79/1 in 22.3 overs, leading Sri Lanka by 222 runs.

    Here's how twitterati reacted after Rohit Sharma's reverse sweeps:



    REVERSE!

    SHOT!

    ABD!

    YES!

    BEAUTIFUL!

    ANOTHER!

    SWEEP!

    HAHA!

    RO!

    AGAIN!

    SHOT!

    ABD!

    YES!

    BEAUTIFUL!

    ANOTHER!

    SWEEP!

    HAHA!

    RO!

    AGAIN!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down