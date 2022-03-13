IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah takes first five-for at home

Today at 2:42 PM
India and Sri Lanka are going up against each other in the second and the final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After India posted 252 in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah took five-wicket haul -- his first five-for at home -- to increase India's chances of completing 2-0 sweep.
India skittled Sri Lanka out for 109 in 35.5 overs after posting 252 in their first innings in the second and final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India’s talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show so far. After picking three wickets on Day 1, Bumrah took another two wickets to complete his eighth five-wicket haul in a Test innings, and his first in India, to restrict Sri Lanka to a mere total. Bumrah’s impressive figures read 10-4-24-5.
Bumrah picked up the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Niroshan Dickwella to complete the feat. He has now 120 Test wickets in 29 matches at an average of 22.08.
Other than Bumrah, India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the other two remaining Sri Lankan wickets of the innings.
Meanwhile, India, currently leading by 143 runs, are about to come to bat again in the second innings.
Here's how twitterati reacted following Bumrah's clincial performance in Bengaluru:
SUPERB!
How superb fifer of Boom Boom Bumrah Against Srilanka vs India match #PinkBallTest— Pankaj Yadav (@Rohitmania45) March 13, 2022
CAN'T KEEP CALM!
Can’t keep @Jaspritbumrah93 out of the game. Superb bowling on spinning track by fast bowler absolutely genius #INDvsSL— Vishwas (@Vishwas1006) March 13, 2022
BOOM BOOM!
Jasprit Bumrah in Tests— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) March 13, 2022
5-for at Home ✅
5-for Away ✅
5-for with Red ball ✅
5-for with Pink ball ✅
Hat-trick ✅#INDvsSL #INDvSL
FIFER!
Bumrah fifer ! 😊— Prajna (@prajnanaik) March 13, 2022
5 WICKET HAUL!
@Jaspritbumrah93 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙤𝙩 𝙆𝙤𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞𓃵🇮🇳 (@virot_koohli) March 13, 2022
5 wicket haul❤ boom boom🔥🔥👏👏👏
FIRST FIVE AT HOME!
First Five fer in Indian Soil for bumrah 👏 well done boom 💥💥 #INDvsSL— Sanjay.V (@Sanjay77977) March 13, 2022
300 TEST WICKETS!
Jasprit Bumrah completed 300 wickets in International cricket - A modern day great.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2022
HAHA!
Bumrah came out of syllabus 🔥— New Millennium Cynide Christ (@djent_le_mann) March 13, 2022
FIRST!
1st 5wkt haul for @Jaspritbumrah93 in india in test cricket well bowled man— virat (@cultviratian18) March 13, 2022
HOME!
BUMRAH FIFER -1st at home ❤️❤️👏— Mezii (@Mvohra2) March 13, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.