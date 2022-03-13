 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah takes first five-for at home

    Jasprit Bumrah takes first five-for for India at home against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:42 PM

    India and Sri Lanka are going up against each other in the second and the final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After India posted 252 in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah took five-wicket haul -- his first five-for at home -- to increase India's chances of completing 2-0 sweep.

    India skittled Sri Lanka out for 109 in 35.5 overs after posting 252 in their first innings in the second and final Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    India’s talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show so far. After picking three wickets on Day 1, Bumrah took another two wickets to complete his eighth five-wicket haul in a Test innings, and his first in India, to restrict Sri Lanka to a mere total. Bumrah’s impressive figures read 10-4-24-5.

    Bumrah picked up the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Niroshan Dickwella to complete the feat. He has now 120 Test wickets in 29 matches at an average of 22.08.

    Other than Bumrah, India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the other two remaining Sri Lankan wickets of the innings.

    Meanwhile, India, currently leading by 143 runs, are about to come to bat again in the second innings.

