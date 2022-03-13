IND vs SL 2022 | Rishabh Pant hits fastest Test fifty among Indians, breaks Kapil Dev's record

In the same over, Pant created a record, becoming the quickest Indian to hit a half-century in the red-ball cricket. He got there in 28 balls after driving Jayawickrama’s overpitched delivery through extra cover for four. The record was earlier held by Kapil Dev, who notched fifty in 30 balls against Pakistan in 1982 at Karachi. Shardul Thakur is at the third in this chart, with a 31-ball 50, which he scored against England at Oval last year, while Virender sehwag is at fourth place, thanks to his 32-ball 50 against England at Chennai in 2008.