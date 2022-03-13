IND vs SL 2022 | Rishabh Pant hits fastest Test fifty among Indians, breaks Kapil Dev's record

Today at 6:11 PM
India are on the driving seat against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the second Test match, which is also a day-night affair, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During India's second innings, Rishabh Pant surpassed Kapil Dev's record of quickest (by balls faced) to get a Test fifty by an Indian.
Swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant batted in his familiar aggressive style on Day 2 of India’s second day-night Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Pant hit an entertaining 31-ball 50, laced with seven fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama on the last ball of the 42nd over.
In the same over, Pant created a record, becoming the quickest Indian to hit a half-century in the red-ball cricket. He got there in 28 balls after driving Jayawickrama’s overpitched delivery through extra cover for four. The record was earlier held by Kapil Dev, who notched fifty in 30 balls against Pakistan in 1982 at Karachi. Shardul Thakur is at the third in this chart, with a 31-ball 50, which he scored against England at Oval last year, while Virender sehwag is at fourth place, thanks to his 32-ball 50 against England at Chennai in 2008.
Meanwhile, India reached 189/5 in 42.5 overs in the second innings, extending their lead to 332 after bowling Sri Lanka out for 109 earlier in the second innings.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.