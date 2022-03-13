IND vs SL 2022 | Mohammed Shami has been terrific, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 12:57 PM
Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Mohammed Shami after the bowler performed brilliantly on the first day of the second Test match in Bengaluru. Sunil Gavaskar feels Mohammed Shami gives it his all when he comes out to bowl and has the ability to bowl long spells for his team.
Former Indian cricketer and batting great Sunil Gavaskar praised Mohammed Shami for his stellar showing on the first day of the second Test match in Bengaluru. Mohammed Shami looked lethal with the pink ball as he bowled six overs and managed to take wickets for just eighteen runs at an economy rate of 3. The right-arm fast bowler has often bowled long spells for India during a Test match which can take a lot out of a bowler. But, Mohammed Shami's intensity never seems to reduce as he bowls all his overs at a good pace.
While speaking to Star Sports post day one of the second Test, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise for Mohammed Shami who has been consistent with his pace and looked dangerous even when bowling a long spell. Sunil Gavaskar said, “Yes he is somebody who can bowl long spells, sustain that pace, and can build pressure with every single delivery. You need somebody like that. He has been terrific as well. People often forget that sometimes you got to be one of the quicker bowlers who has to be a workhorse that means he has to bowl not just a four-over spell, but a six or seven-over spell and that is what Shami does. He runs in hard every ball and gives you everything. And he has got this ability that with just a little flick of the wrist he gets the ball to move either way. Tough to play him”.
The former Indian batter further praised the bowling unit as a whole and said this is a fabulous bowling unit. He said, “This Indian attack is a fabulous attack altogether. The new-ball attack is exceptional. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, there is Mohammed Siraj waiting, then Ishant Sharma, who did such a fabulous job but is not in the scheme of things at the moment and there is Umesh Yadav as well”.
