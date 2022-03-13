IND vs SL 2022 | Mohammed Shami has been terrific, says Sunil Gavaskar

While speaking to Star Sports post day one of the second Test, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise for Mohammed Shami who has been consistent with his pace and looked dangerous even when bowling a long spell. Sunil Gavaskar said, “Yes he is somebody who can bowl long spells, sustain that pace, and can build pressure with every single delivery. You need somebody like that. He has been terrific as well. People often forget that sometimes you got to be one of the quicker bowlers who has to be a workhorse that means he has to bowl not just a four-over spell, but a six or seven-over spell and that is what Shami does. He runs in hard every ball and gives you everything. And he has got this ability that with just a little flick of the wrist he gets the ball to move either way. Tough to play him”.