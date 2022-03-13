'I want to retire with respect', says Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is one of the finest players of his generation in limited-overs cricket in his country, and also maintains his fitness levels. Shoaib Malik, who is 40-year-old, opened up about his future plans and talked about the rapport that he shares with skipper Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan skipper and batter Shoaib Malik who turned 40 last month is not thinking about retirement just yet. The right-handed batter is of the opinion that he has a lot to offer and wants to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad when they travel to Australia in October. However, he also adds that this is only if Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants him to be a part of the side.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Shoaib Malik said, "Despite my age, no one can claim that I am a liability. I have performed at the highest level – especially in the T20 format –and I have shown my worth with the ball, with the bat, and especially in the field. I am thoroughly enjoying my cricket right now because I am utilising all my experience and intensity during the games".

Shoaib Malik is unperturbed by all the chatter around him as cricket experts constantly talk about his retirement. Malik says he keeps in touch with Pakistan captain Babar Azam to always have a clear picture in regards to his future for Pakistan cricket.

He said, "We do talk on a regular basis and we had the conversation about my future plans during the World Cup, I told him that after how everything panned out – I don’t feel like continuing anymore. However, if you ask me personally then of course I still want to represent my country. As I said, I have clear and open communication with Babar".

Shoaib Malik is of the opinion that can play for his country for another two years but also stressed the fact that he wants to retire with respect.

“I asked Babar to communicate with me, even if that means playing limited series. He told me to play the series against Bangladesh and I did. Following that, we had a series against West Indies and Babar said he wanted to play a couple of youngsters and I stepped aside and rested for that series,” Shoaib Malik explained.

"I have not made up my mind about the World Cup because I want to retire with respect. If Babar asks me to play then I will play otherwise I will step aside respectfully" he further added.