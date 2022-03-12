 user tracker image
    Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts to Deepti Sharma's brilliant run out 

    Deepti Sharma effected a brilliant runout.

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:18 PM

    India defeated West Indies in their World Cup match in Hamilton after an all-around show. However, what took the internet by storm was a brilliant run out by Deepti Sharma to get rid of Chedean Nation at the non-striker's end fans loved Deepti Sharma's presence of mind and hailed her for it.

    India defeated West Indies in their world cup match by 159 runs in Hamilton Saturday. Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were brilliant as both scored centuries to help India post a mammoth total which set the platform for the win.
    West Indies batters faltered in their chase as after getting a good start they could not capitalise. However, it was Deepti Sharma's run out which took the internet by storm. 
    On the third ball of the 36th over, Shakera Selmon glanced the ball towards fine-leg and called for a couple of runs. Chedean Smith who was at the non-strikers end was running slowly and Deepti Sharma caught her napping with a brilliant throw which resulted in her being run out.
    Here is how Twitter reacted:

