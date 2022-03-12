Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts to Deepti Sharma's brilliant run out 

India defeated West Indies in their world cup match by 159 runs in Hamilton Saturday. Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were brilliant as both scored centuries to help India post a mammoth total which set the platform for the win.

West Indies batters faltered in their chase as after getting a good start they could not capitalise. However, it was Deepti Sharma's run out which took the internet by storm.

On the third ball of the 36th over, Shakera Selmon glanced the ball towards fine-leg and called for a couple of runs. Chedean Smith who was at the non-strikers end was running slowly and Deepti Sharma caught her napping with a brilliant throw which resulted in her being run out.

