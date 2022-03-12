Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts to Deepti Sharma's brilliant run out 

Today at 2:18 PM
India defeated West Indies in their World Cup match in Hamilton after an all-around show. However, what took the internet by storm was a brilliant run out by Deepti Sharma to get rid of Chedean Nation at the non-striker's end fans loved Deepti Sharma's presence of mind and hailed her for it.
What a throw!
March 12, 2022
That was unexpected!
#indiancricketteam is now getting wicket out of nowhere...🏏🤘#INDvWI #INDWvWIW #runout— Ritika Sanwal (Pahadan) 🗻 #CWC22 (@infiniteflames2) March 12, 2022
On repeat!
god that run out by direct hit from deepti sharma is so satisfying to watch. the stumps are standing. just one bail flies off. beautiful— π (@kp_mauli) March 12, 2022
Just brilliant!
That was a brilliant throw by DEEPTI SHARMA to run out Chedean Nation whi departs after scoring 19 of 40 balls...#TeamIndia #TeamWestIndies #CWC22 #BCCI #ICCWomensWorldCup202— Ravi Dubey (@itsravidubey) March 12, 2022
Smart!
Terrific presence of mind by Deepti Sharma to run out Chedean Nation !— Cricketing_Conversations (@Cricketing_Conv) March 12, 2022
Great piece of fielding.. take a bow, Deepti.#Cricket #WIvIND #CWC22
She did it!
Brilliant throw from #DeeptiSharma! It's only a formality now.— Women In Sports Inc. (@womeninsportsin) March 12, 2022
158-9 in 37 overs#CWC22 #cwc2022 #Cricket #worldcup #INDvWI
The wall!
Deepti Sharma has stopped a Nation!!!! #CWC22 #WIvIND— Clint Stevens (@clintstevens123) March 12, 2022
Praise!
DEEPTI SHARMA WHAT A THROW #CWC22— Deeps (@aeroastrofc) March 12, 2022
Absolutely
Deepti sharma level throw 🔥🙌🏻— Women's T20 Challenge #CWC22 (@wiplt20_) March 12, 2022
Hard work pays!
#CWC22 #WIvIND— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 12, 2022
The relay throwing involving Deepti Sharma has been a feature from the time India landed in New Zealand, and it pays off today. https://t.co/0WCED7PPnf pic.twitter.com/gSL2XrBd7u
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.