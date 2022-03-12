Women’s World Cup 2022 | Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur slam centuries against West Indies

Mandhana’s 119-ball 123 – her fifth hundred in the ODIs – came up with the help of 13 fours and two sixes before she fell to Shamilia Connell in the 43rd over. Kaur notched up the hundred – her first for the country since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup – later, which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. They kept West Indies bowlers at the bay, and dominated them throughout the innings.