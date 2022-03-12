Women’s World Cup 2022 | Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur slam centuries against West Indies

Today at 12:41 PM
India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur have struck scintillating hundreds to propel their side to 317/8 against West Indies in Match 10 of the Women’s World Cup 2022 in Hamilton. While Mandhana’s innings ended at 119-ball 123, Kaur fell for 107-ball 109.
India’s left-handed opening batter Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur put on an aggressive batting show during their 2022 Women’s World Cup 2022 fixture against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday, March 12. The duo, after Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat, struck entertaining centuries to take India to 317/8 at the end of the innings. Notably, it was India’s highest team total in the history of the 50-over World Cup.
Mandhana and Kaur forged an 184-run stand for the fourth wicket after India were reduced to 78/3 in 13.5 overs. Yastika Bhatia (31 off 21 balls), along with Mandhana, got them off to a resounding start, but once she departed in the seventh over, India were on a spot of bother for a while. However, Mandhana and Kaur – the swashbuckling duo – rebuilt the innings steadily, and ensured their side to go past 300 at the end.
Mandhana’s 119-ball 123 – her fifth hundred in the ODIs – came up with the help of 13 fours and two sixes before she fell to Shamilia Connell in the 43rd over. Kaur notched up the hundred – her first for the country since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup – later, which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. They kept West Indies bowlers at the bay, and dominated them throughout the innings.
West Indies, coming to the chase, wreaked havoc. They piled 100 runs in just 12 overs, thanks to breezy knocks from Deandra Dottin (62 off 46) and Hayley Matthews (43 off 36). But West Indies slipped once their partnership broke in the 13th over when Sneh Rana dismissed Dottin, and were left reeling at 145/7 in 27 overs. They were on the cusp of a big-margin defeat after winning remarkable wins against Australia and England in their opening two fixtures.
India are currently at the fifth place in the points table, with one win and a defeat. West Indies, on the other hand, are at fourth, with two wins in two matches.
