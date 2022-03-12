Women’s World Cup 2022 | Mithali Raj topples Belinda Clark for most appearances as captain in tournament’s history

India are currently on the cusp of victory against the West Indies in the Match 10 of the Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. While stepping out to lead the country, ODI captain Mithali Raj went past Australia's Belinda Clark for most appearances as captain in the tournament.

India’s ODI captain Mithali Raj continues to shatter records at the Women's World Cup 2022. While playing against Pakistan in the tournament opener, she became the first women's cricketer – and third overall after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad – to appear in six editions of the 50-over World Cups.

Then, while stepping out to lead against the West Indies in Match 10 of the tournament at Seddon Park, Hamilton, Raj went past former Australia's captain Belinda Clark for most appearances as the captain of the country in the tournament.

Clark, who had led Australia to 101 ODIs, captained Australia in 23 Women's World Cup fixtures across three World Cup editions, in 1997, 2000, and 2005. Of them, she lifted the trophy twice as the captain. Mithali, meanwhile, made her 24th appearance as India captain on Saturday, March 12.

Mithali has maintained a winning percentage of 63.63 so far, winning 14 out of 23 appearances as India captain in ODI World Cups. Clark's record, however, as the captain of Australia in the tournament remains phenomenal, winning 21 of 23 matches, and a single defeat.

They are followed by England’s Susan Goatman (19), New Zealand’s Trish McKelvy (15), and Ireland’s Mary-Pat Moore (15).

Notably, Raj and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups in Women’s cricket.

India endured a 62-run defeat to New Zealand in their second match of the 2022 World Cup. Following the defeat, head coach Ramesh Powar said, "I want seniors to be putting their hand up, like Mithali (Raj), Smriti (Mandhana), Jhulan (Goswami), and win us the games single-handedly, because their participation and contributions in the win will brush off on the younger players.”