Women's World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket-taker in World Cups

Indian fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup on Saturday after India beat West Indies at Hamilton. The veteran India fast bowler achieved the milestone after dismissing Anissa Mohammed, which was her first wicket of the game as well. With Anissa Mohammed's wicket, Jhulan Goswami took her tally to a total of 40 wickets in World Cups.

Jhulan Goswami in the process broke Australian cricketer Lyn Fullston's 34-year-old record of 39 wickets. This is the veteran fast bowlers' fifth World Cup for India. Goswami has previously featured in 2005, 2009, 2015 and 2017 editions of the Women's World Cup for India.

India, under the leadership of Mithali Raj , defeated West Indies on Saturday at Hamilton by 155 runs. After winning the toss, India opted to bat. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars with the bat as they smashed hundreds to help India post 317 in 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers also did a good job in the second half of the game as they did not allow West Indies to take the game away from them. The bowlers took wickets at regular intervals making sure India was on top always. Meghna Rana (2) and Sneh Rana (3) took five wickets between them to ensure India won the game comfortably.