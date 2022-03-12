IPL 2022 | 'Virat Kohli is one of the most respected leaders of the game', says RCB captain Faf Du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced Faf Du Plessis as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Faf Du Plessis has praised former RCB captain Virat Kohli, and talked about the importance of having someone like him on the team at the RCB unbox event in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed Faf Du Plessis as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The announcement was made at the RCB unbox event, which took place in Bengaluru. Faf Du Plessis will be replacing Virat Kohli as the skipper, and this will be the first time in 8 years that Kohli will not be captain of the Bengaluru franchise. During the event, RCB's newly appointed skipper talked about how he will go forward in the new role that he has been given

Speaking at the event, Faf Du Plessis said, "Virat Kohli, just not for RCB but also for the international game, he is one of the most respected leaders of the game. Huge respect for what he has done with the bat in his hand but also from a captaincy perspective. He has changed Indian cricket and I have seen that over time, playing against India. I could see that leadership footprint in the Indian team. A competitive, fit team that was fighting fire with fire".

Du Plessis added, "He has got an extremely strong leadership style. That is something that we will still need even if he is not being the captain, that energy that he brings to himself and also for the team is hugely important for us. So like that, we will try and use that as best as we can".

We have also DK (Dinesh Karthik), (Glenn) Maxwell and Harshal (Patel). There are so many players with experience. The important part is having clarity. That's where my responsibility comes in." Faf du Pless said.

The former Chennai Super Kings batter expressed his gratitude towards the RCB management for believing in him and giving him such a huge responsibility.

Faf further said, "Obviously, coming in as an outsider, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL cricket and I understand the dynamics and it's no small thing to trust an outsider, which is an overseas player, to trust and give the job of the leader. My style is not doing that is certainly not my way, I will rely heavily on domestic players and overseas players".

"We have one of the leaders in the game in Virat. I am sure that we will bounce ideas off each other" du Plessis said.