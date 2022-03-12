IPL 2022 | Faf Du Plessis named Royal Challengers Bangalore captain for upcoming season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday named Faf Du Plessis as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL is scheduled to begin from March 26 this year and all league matches will be taking place in Maharashtra. Last year, Virat Kohli had stepped down from the RCB's captaincy and since then the franchise was looking for a replacement. Faf Du Plessis who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings last year was roped in by RCB at the mega auction which was held last month in Bengaluru.