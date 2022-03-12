IPL 2022 | Faf Du Plessis named Royal Challengers Bangalore captain for upcoming season

Today at 5:01 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced that Faf Du Plessis will be captain of their team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter for the first time will be leading an IPL team as he was earlier a part of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday named Faf Du Plessis as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL is scheduled to begin from March 26 this year and all league matches will be taking place in Maharashtra. Last year, Virat Kohli had stepped down from the RCB's captaincy and since then the franchise was looking for a replacement. Faf Du Plessis who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings last year was roped in by RCB at the mega auction which was held last month in Bengaluru.
Faf du Plessis will be donning the captain's hat for the first time in the IPL this season. The right-handed opening batter has featured in 100 matches so far and scored 2.935 runs with an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 131.09. With this, the debate about Virat Kohli returning as captain for the season once again also ends.
Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were also believed to be in the race for captaincy but after today's announcement all of that can be put to rest.
Faf Du Plessis had an incredible IPL 2021 and was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' success as they went on to win the title. The South African batter scored 633 runs last year which were just two less than what orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad scored.
It will be interesting to see how Faf du Plessis goes about RCB's captaincy as the franchise looks to win their first title this year.
“Happy to pass on the baton to Faf! Excited to partner with him and play under him” - A message from @imVkohli for our new captain @faf1307. 🤩#PlayBold #RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/lHMClDAZox— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022
