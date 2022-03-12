IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals unveil their new jersey ahead of the season

Today at 1:29 PM
Delhi Capitals (DC) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the IPL 2022, starting from March 26. DC’s official Twitter handle shared the new jersey design on Saturday, where they have continued with blue as the primary colour of the jersey, but the red has significantly dominated this time as well.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday took to their official social media handle to unveil their new jersey for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26. DC invited a limited number of fans to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi – the franchise’s home ground – and handed them the jerseys as a “surprise activity” curated for the fans, as per a statement on their official website.
The shade of the DC jersey remains a combination of blue and red. “While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again!” the release shared by the Delhi Capitals read.
“Presenting the new threads we'll flaunt in #IPL2022,” DC’s caption read while they shared the new jersey on Twitter.
Speaking about the new jersey, the franchise's interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, "It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey. Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.”
Earlier in the IPL 2022 auctions, Delhi Capitals picked a total of 20 players, forming a 24-member squad for the 15th edition of the tournament. Eight of their new additions came on the opening day when they went after Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, India’s Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. The remaining 12 picks came on the second day where their most notable acquisitions were India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull, and his teammate Vicky Ostwal, as well as West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Rovman Powell and South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 season on March 27 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium.
