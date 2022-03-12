IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals unveil their new jersey ahead of the season

Earlier in the IPL 2022 auctions, Delhi Capitals picked a total of 20 players, forming a 24-member squad for the 15th edition of the tournament. Eight of their new additions came on the opening day when they went after Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, India’s Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. The remaining 12 picks came on the second day where their most notable acquisitions were India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull, and his teammate Vicky Ostwal, as well as West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Rovman Powell and South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.