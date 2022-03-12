IPL 2022 | Aaron Finch to replace Alex Hales in Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Today at 12:56 PM
Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch will replace English batter Alex Hales in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Aaron Finch was brought in by the franchise after Alex Hales decided to pull out of the tournament in the last minute.
Aaron Finch will be replacing Alex Hales who was originally a part of the KKR squad. English batter Alex Hales pulled out of the tournament last minute citing bubble fatigue. The right-handed batter was bought by KKR in the IPL mega auction for 1.5 crore at the mega auction that was held in Bengaluru last month.
Kolkata Knight Riders in an official statement announced the news about Aaron Finch in which they revealed, "Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore".
Aaron Finch in the 2020 edition of the IPL had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This will be Finch's 9th franchise that he will be playing for when he dons the KKR jersey. The Australian captain in limited-overs cricket led his team to their maiden T20 title in 2021 in Dubai.
Alex Hales, the batter whom Aaron Finch will be replacing had taken to social media to share the reason for pulling out of the cash-rich league. In the statement, Alex Hales on Twitter said, "Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment".
"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue. I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being" Alex Hales added.
"I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer" he concluded.
