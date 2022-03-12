IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli stuns into disbelief after being dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva

Today at 4:14 PM
India are locking horns with Sri Lanka in the second Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. On Day 1, after India won the toss and opted to bat, Virat Kohli was shocked when Dhananjaya de Silva trapped him leg before with a shorter length delivery, which hit him just above Kohli's ankle.
India and Sri Lanka are facing each other in the second Test of the two-match series at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead, won the toss and opted to bat. However, they did not have the best of starts in the morning session, posting 93/4 before going for tea.
Two overs before the tea break, former India captain Virat Kohli, while batting on 23 off 47 balls, was shocked with the Chinnaswamy pitch behaviour. The incident happened when Dhananjaya de Silva came to bowl the 28th over for the first time, and three balls later, bowled a shortish length delivery.
Kohli was looking to work that to leg after coming on the back foot, but due to lack of bounce, it just hit him inches above the ankle. The on-field umpire had no hesitation to give him out, as it looked dead in front of the wickets.
Kohli could not believe what just happened, and he did not even move for a while, However, he decided not to take the review, and returned to the pavilion.
