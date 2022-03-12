IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer scores a valiant 92 on tough Bengaluru pitch

Today at 6:40 PM
Shreyas Iyer put on a scintillating show at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Iyer scored 92 off 98 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama in the 60th over, helping India reach 252.
India and Sri Lanka are up against each other in the second and final Test of the two-match series at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted 252 before being bowled out in 59.1 overs.
It was a pitch which assisted the spinners from the beginning of the day, rather than the fast bowlers. India, still, were 76/2 at one point, but were reduced to 148/6 in quick succession. Indian batters, including Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant all had starts, but failed to convert them into anything substantial.
However, Shreyas Iyer held on, and dominated the bowlers since coming to bat at No. 6. Shreyas struck 10 fours and four sixes in his innings, scoring 92 off 98 balls, before falling eight runs short of a well-deserved hundred. Eventually, he was the last batter to be dismissed when he was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella in the 60th over off Praveen Jayawickrama.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will resume their innings after dinner break.
Here’s how twiterrati reacted after Iyer’s valiant knock:
TOP!
Most Top-scores for India in the first 6 Test innings— ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) March 12, 2022
4: Sunil Gavaskar
3: Shreyas Iyer*
3: Shubman Gill
3: Vinod Kambli#INDvSL #ShreyasIyer
WELL PLAYED!
Well played, Shreyas Iyer - one of the finest knock in a turning pitch - India was 86 for 4 and then he scored 92 runs from 98 balls including 10 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 93.88. pic.twitter.com/cROpK2U8mU— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022
DESERVED ONE!
Well played, Shreyas Iyer. Always rising to the occasion. He is successfully an all-format player for India now, and deservingly! #INDvSL— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 12, 2022
THE BEST!
Shreyas Iyer is one of the best player of spin currently in the world.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2022
WHAT A PLAYER!
Shreyas is last man out for a brilliant 92 as India bowled out for 252— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) March 12, 2022
It's a pitch with definite help for the bowlers, but as Shreyas showed, you can score
Over to SL's batsmen after the break#INDvSL
FIRE!
Shreyas Iyer!! 🔥— Thiagarajan (@onion_kalaki) March 12, 2022
The man is performing in tough situations time and again. This is one of the finest knocks on a turning wicket.
TOP KNOCK!
Shreyas Iyer top knock 👏👏👏 #INDvsSL— Spiderman WK🕸️🕷️ (@SrijanPandey33) March 12, 2022
CORRECT!
Great knock from Shreyas, deserved a century today. Looks like this game will done tomorrow! #INDvsSL— Navin Fernandes (@NavinFernandes) March 12, 2022
WHAT AN INNINGS!
Well played, Shreyas Iyer. What an Innings from he played. He scored 92 runs from 99 balls 10 fours and 4 Sixes against Sri Lanka in the Second Test Match in the very Difficult conditions. pic.twitter.com/L3Tk6BFq33— IPL 2022 | Indian Premier League | IPL (@TheKumarGourav) March 12, 2022
SHREYAS IYER!
India finish on 252. Quite a terrific knock from Shreyas Iyer. Others played around him. And on a demanding pitch that seems as a daunting total. Now, time for our spin trio to rip them apart. #INDvSL— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 12, 2022
