 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer scores a valiant 92 on tough Bengaluru pitch

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shreyas Iyer scores a valiant 92 on tough Bengaluru pitch

    Twitter

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer scores a valiant 92 on tough Bengaluru pitch

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:40 PM

    Shreyas Iyer put on a scintillating show at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Iyer scored 92 off 98 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama in the 60th over, helping India reach 252.

    India and Sri Lanka are up against each other in the second and final Test of the two-match series at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted 252 before being bowled out in 59.1 overs.

    It was a pitch which assisted the spinners from the beginning of the day, rather than the fast bowlers. India, still, were 76/2 at one point, but were reduced to 148/6 in quick succession. Indian batters, including Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant all had starts, but failed to convert them into anything substantial.

    However, Shreyas Iyer held on, and dominated the bowlers since coming to bat at No. 6. Shreyas struck 10 fours and four sixes in his innings, scoring 92 off 98 balls, before falling eight runs short of a well-deserved hundred. Eventually, he was the last batter to be dismissed when he was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella in the 60th over off Praveen Jayawickrama.

    Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will resume their innings after dinner break.

    Here’s how twiterrati reacted after Iyer’s valiant knock:



    TOP!

    WELL PLAYED!

    DESERVED ONE!

    THE BEST!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    FIRE!

    TOP KNOCK!

    CORRECT!

    WHAT AN INNINGS!

    SHREYAS IYER!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down