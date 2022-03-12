 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami bowls a peach to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne

    Mohammed Shami bowls a peach to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:44 PM

    India are dominating Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After India posted 252 in the first innings, Mohammed Shami came into the attack in the sixth over, and bowled a peach to clean up Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with the first ball.

    Sri Lanka were in turmoil against India on Day 1 of the second Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They were reduced to 16/3 in six overs after India posted 252 in their first innings.

    India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami started his spell magnificently. He came into attack in the sixth over, and bowled a peach after coming round the wicket to the Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. It nipped back in to breach the gap between bat and pad, and cleaned up Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan skipper strided forward to defend, but eventually missed the line before the ball rattled the stumps.

    Earlier, Shami’s pace partner Jasprit Bumrah took the earlier wickets, and now, with Shami’s reward, Sri Lanka were left reeling at 16/3. They are still 236 runs behind after 7.1 overs of their innings. It would be more than diffficult for Sri Lanka to regain the control of the match, especially from this stage.

