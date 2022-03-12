IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami bowls a peach to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne

Today at 7:44 PM
India are dominating Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After India posted 252 in the first innings, Mohammed Shami came into the attack in the sixth over, and bowled a peach to clean up Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with the first ball.
Sri Lanka were in turmoil against India on Day 1 of the second Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They were reduced to 16/3 in six overs after India posted 252 in their first innings.
India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami started his spell magnificently. He came into attack in the sixth over, and bowled a peach after coming round the wicket to the Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. It nipped back in to breach the gap between bat and pad, and cleaned up Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan skipper strided forward to defend, but eventually missed the line before the ball rattled the stumps.
Earlier, Shami’s pace partner Jasprit Bumrah took the earlier wickets, and now, with Shami’s reward, Sri Lanka were left reeling at 16/3. They are still 236 runs behind after 7.1 overs of their innings. It would be more than diffficult for Sri Lanka to regain the control of the match, especially from this stage.
Here's how twitterati reacted after Shami's delivery:
SHAMI STRIKES!
March 12, 2022
LOL!
It seems Bumrah and Shami are out of syllabus for the Lankans 😅 #AskStar @StarSportsIndia #INDvsSL— Surabh Shah (@Surabh21) March 12, 2022
Karunaratne also gone— 🇮🇳𝑨𝑹𝑵𝑨𝑽🏏 (@cricketArnav) March 12, 2022
Our pacers on fire 🔥, an absolute 💯 peach of a delivery from Shami there! 👌😌
WHAT A BALL!
Shami was so charged up to bowl, took wicket on his very first delivery 😂— .🥷. (@Roebelious) March 12, 2022
PEACH!
An absolute peach of a delivery from Shami to get rid of the Lankan captain. Looks like India is rushing to finish things before the 3rd day! 😂#INDvsSL— Joé 💭 (@joelwazza10) March 12, 2022
BEST!
Shami what a delivery 😯— ️️ ͏ (@S77691) March 12, 2022
JOY!
Mohammed Shami always bring Joy with his bowling in Test Cricket.#INDvsSL— Abhimanyu (@abhimanyusrt) March 12, 2022
WOWW!
Expected Shami to open with that pink cherry 🍒 and tastes he does on his first ball. #CricketTwitter #INDvsSL— kind yorker (@kindyorker) March 12, 2022
STUNNING!
That was just stunning from Shami.— Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) March 12, 2022
My goodness, what a sensational delivery to get rid of Dimuth Karunaratne.#INDvSL
INDIA ON FIRE!
Shami strikes— Abhishek (MASKED😷) (@Abhishek_1090) March 12, 2022
INDIA on fire🔥🔥🔥#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Zb55WOVQ2M
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.