IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami bowls a peach to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami started his spell magnificently. He came into attack in the sixth over, and bowled a peach after coming round the wicket to the Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. It nipped back in to breach the gap between bat and pad, and cleaned up Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan skipper strided forward to defend, but eventually missed the line before the ball rattled the stumps.