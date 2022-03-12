IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mayank Agarwal gets run-out in dramatic fashion in Bengaluru Test

Today at 2:32 PM
India are currently taking on Sri Lanka in the second of the two-match Test series in Bengaluru. During the second over on Day 1, India's opening batter Mayank Agarwal left stranded three-fourth of the way down the pitch after an confident LBW appeal by Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando and his teammates.
India, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series, are going up against Sri Lanka in the second Day-Night Test match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
After Rohit Sharma opted to bat, right-handed opening batter Mayank Agarwal struck a magnificent boundary off the third ball in the opening over to get them off to a disciplined start. However, in the next over, he made a schoolboy error, and because of that, he fell for a run-out without adding any more runs to his name.
The incident happened after Vishwa Fernando bowled the fourth ball of the second over. It was a nip-backer and struck Mayank’s pads. Sri Lankan players, as well as Fernando, started appealing for leg before. But on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary was not convinced, and later, it was found that Fernando overstepped while bowling that delivery.
However, Mayank dashed towards the other end in a hurry, and did not follow his partner and India’s captain Rohit Sharma, and asked him on numerous occasions to go back. Praveen Jayawickrama then lobbed the ball to Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella to knock the bails off to complete a dramatic dismissal.
Dickwella then even asked captain Dimuth Karunaratne to take a DRS review, which was definitely not required after Mayank’s run-out.
