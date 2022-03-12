IND vs SL 2022 | I feel somewhere his concentration is lacking, Madan Lal on Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal talked about what he thinks might be the reason for Virat Kohli being unable to reach to his 71st hundred. During a chat with aajtak, Madan Lal said, “I watched his batting. I feel somewhere he is lacking his concentration. Question was, why did he go on backfoot? Might have been a mental block. But his batting was very positive. He started getting runs as soon as he came to the crease. But definitely, he is capable”.