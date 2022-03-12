IND vs SL 2022 | I feel somewhere his concentration is lacking, Madan Lal on Virat Kohli

Today at 12:28 PM
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has spokem about Virat Kohli's batting, explaining where the batter might be lacking when he takes the field. Virat Kohli's century drought has been one of the most talked-about things in world cricket and it is yet to be seen if Virat Kohli will be able to get one.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific batters in the modern-day era. Virat Kohli's run-scoring ability has by far remained unmatched when it comes to comparisons with batters from world cricket who play in the current era. The right-handed batter who scored his 70th century against Bangladesh in 2019 in the very first pink-ball Test match that India played is going through a lean patch at the moment. The wait for his 71st century has been a long one for fans and Virat Kohli himself.
Whenever Virat Kohli comes out to bat it always feels like he is in complete control until the inevitable happens and the batter misses out on a big score after getting a good start. This has been a pattern that has gone on for quite some time and fans as well as former cricketers have their things to say on this.
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal talked about what he thinks might be the reason for Virat Kohli being unable to reach to his 71st hundred. During a chat with aajtak, Madan Lal said, “I watched his batting. I feel somewhere he is lacking his concentration. Question was, why did he go on backfoot? Might have been a mental block. But his batting was very positive. He started getting runs as soon as he came to the crease. But definitely, he is capable”.
Madan Lal is one of the few players who was a part of the elite World Cup-winning squad of 1983 is of the opinion that the longer Virat Kohli takes to get to his 71st century the more pressure he'll feel.
Madan Lal added, “We all want him to get out of this (century drought). I'm sure it must have been playing in his head. And one more thing, the more number of innings it takes to reach his next hundred, the more the pressure will be on him. In Bengaluru he will get one advantage which is that the pitch offers bounce and hence he might play better”.
