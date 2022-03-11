WATCH | Hilton Cartwright grabs a brilliant catch diving full-length to his left at long-on

Today at 3:05 PM
The Marsh Cup 2021/22 of Australia concluded on Friday and Western Australia emerged as winners beating New South Wales by 18 runs in the final. Hilton Cartwright mesmerized everyone as he grabbed a brilliant catch of Moises Henriques while fielding at long-on diving full length to his left.
The domestic one-day competition of Australia Marsh Cup 2021/22 was concluded with an exciting final as Western Australia (WA) won the title. They defeated New South Wales(NSW) by 18 runs. The fielding standard of Australian players has been quote high and Hilton Cartwright displayed it in the game. Winning the toss, Western Australia elected to bat first. They scored 225/9 in the first innings. Jhye Richarson was the highest-scorer with 44 runs. Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa picked three wickets each.
In response, the opposition stated well and openers scored 42 runs for the first wicket but then their wickets fell at a regular interval. Moises Henriques was the highest run-scorer for the team with 43 runs and was looking good touch but Cartwright’s brilliant fielding sent him packing. Andrew Tye was the leading wicket-taker for WA.
On the first ball of the 44th over, Henriques advanced down the track to attack D’Arcy Short down the ground. Cartright was fielding at long-on a bit widish but he sprinted towards his left and grabbed the catch diving full-length to his left.
Catch of the summer?!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2022
Hilton goes horizontal! #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/uLQcYsXPnn
