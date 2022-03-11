WATCH | Hilton Cartwright grabs a brilliant catch diving full-length to his left at long-on

The domestic one-day competition of Australia Marsh Cup 2021/22 was concluded with an exciting final as Western Australia (WA) won the title. They defeated New South Wales(NSW) by 18 runs. The fielding standard of Australian players has been quote high and Hilton Cartwright displayed it in the game. Winning the toss, Western Australia elected to bat first. They scored 225/9 in the first innings. Jhye Richarson was the highest-scorer with 44 runs. Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa picked three wickets each.