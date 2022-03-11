Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | S Sreesanth claims he was denied ‘farewell’ against Gujarat

Member of India's winning team in the ODI World Cup 2011, S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. In a shocking revelation, he has recently said that the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) denied him a farewell game against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy.

S Sreesanth pulled down curtains on his career, retiring from all forms of competitive cricket on Wednesday. He announced his decision on social media through a series of tweets. One of the lively characters on and off the field, Sreesanth scalped 87 Test wickets from 27 matches, 75 wickets from 53 ODIs and seven wickets from 10 T20Is. He was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team as well as 2007 T20 World Cup champion team.

The right-arm pacer last played for Kerala in their Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya. He picked two wickets and the team won the game by an innings and 166 runs. In a shocking revelation, Sreesanth has claimed that he was denied a farewell match against Gujarat by KCA.

“I was looking forward to playing the match against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. In the team meeting ahead of the game, I had made it clear that it would be my last match for Kerala. I believe I deserved a farewell match,” Sreesanth told Manorama after announcing his retirement.

He also said that he decided to bid farewell to the sport as he doesn't want to eat up the place of a deserving youngster.

"Of course. I can still bowl at 132 kmph consistently. I can bowl as quickly as any 19-year-old bowler. However, I do not want to eat up the place of a deserving youngster,” he stated.

Sreesanth also revealed his future plans saying that he wants to play franchise based leagues across the world. He further added that he would like to focus on his film career as well.

"I am open to playing franchise-based leagues across the world. I have received some coaching offers too. Also, I want to focus on my film career. My first movie in Tamil will hit the screens in April. I have already acted in a Kannada movie called Kempegowda 2," he revealed.