PAK vs AUS 2022 | Faheem Ashraf cleared to play second Test against Australia

Faheem Ashraf has been cleared to play in the second Test match against Australia after testing negative for Covid-19. The Pakistani player had missed the first Test match as he suffered from a hamstring injury but now it seems like Faheem Ashraf is ready to take the field in Karachi.
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf has been cleared to participate in the second Test match against Australia at Karachi after testing negative for Covid-19 the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday. Faheem Ashraf had earlier tested positive for coronavirus after reaching Karachi. After missing the first Test match due to a hamstring injury, his participation in the second Test was also uncertain. The second Test match begins on Saturday which he is now available for. The first Test match had ended in a draw.
"Faheem has tested negative in retests and has rejoined the side, meaning he's now available for the second test," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters news agency.
Australia did well with the bat in the first Test match of the series. But, were not able to deliver as well as they would have liked with the ball. They were unable to get rid of Pakistani batters which allowed the hosts to post a big first-innings score. It will be interesting to see how they go about it in the second Test match as both teams fight it out in Karachi from Saturday.
Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.
Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
