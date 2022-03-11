IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royal ropes in Lasith Malinga as bowling coach

Rajasthan Royals have acquired the services of former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lasith Malinga will be bowling coach this year and will work for the first time with the franchise in his career as he looks to begin the role.

Rajasthan Royals have roped in Lasith Malinga for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for this season. Lasith Malinga has been appointed the bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The former Sri Lankan pacer was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise during his playing days. This will be Malinga's first time coaching an IPL team. Lasith Malinga had announced his retirement from the IPL in January 2021. The right-arm fast bowler still holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league. He took 170 wickets in 122 matches while playing for Mumbai Indians. The Rajasthan Royals team have a good bowling set of bowlers in this year's IPL and it will be interesting to see how Lasith Malinga helps them for the upcoming season Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of Lasith Malinga. *𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥*



