IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma needs to think about his pull shot, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma needs to think about the pull shot which he plays so frequently and has had success. In the recent past, Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by fast bowlers using the short-ball and every time Rohit has tried to pull it away which has not worked.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is one of the best players of the pull shot in international cricket. The opening batter has had a lot of success playing the pull shot and is a treat to watch when he plays it. However, in the recent past, opposition teams have used the short ball as a ploy against the batter baiting him into pulling the ball. This has resulted in Rohit Sharma getting dismissed on the boundary line while playing his favourite shot.
Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar shared his thoughts regarding the same. Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma should be taking his time to plan the shot in a Test match. Opposition teams have figured a way out to get rid of Rohit Sharma and he should be aware of how they will use against him.
While speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said, “He has got to think about it. You can argue that it is a productive shot but that is not the only shot. He has got so many others. Now every bowler who has a little bit of pace will fancy his chances against him saying, 'I don't mind going for a couple of sixes or boundaries but there will be an opportunity because he hits the ball in the air' ”.
Gavaskar added, “So he has got to work the percentages out. If he still thinks that the percentages are working in his favour, then go on playing but at the moment, they aren't working in his favour. So maybe he should put it in cold storage till he gets to 80,90, 100”.
India will play the second Test match from March 12 in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka.
